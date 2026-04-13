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Gilgit [PoGB] April 13 (ANI): Protests over the alleged denial of rights and compensation have pushed authorities to respond in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), with demonstrators of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project securing a commitment from the government to address their long-pending demands within a defined timeline.

For nearly two weeks, large-scale protests were held in Chilas, where demonstrators blocked the Karakoram Highway, a key transport and trade route. The agitation highlighted growing discontent among communities displaced or affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

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Protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances, issues related to compensation, land settlement, and employment opportunities remained unresolved.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Hazratullah, leader of the Haqooq Do Dam Banao Movement, called on authorities to clarify their stance. He said that if the government intended to proceed with the dam, it must grant the affected population their due rights, failing which authorities should withdraw from the region.

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The blockade significantly disrupted passenger movement and trade, increasing pressure on the administration to engage with protest leaders. Following overnight negotiations with district officials, an agreement was reached between the two sides.

According to protest leaders, the administration has agreed to resolve multiple pending issues within a set timeframe. Maulana Hazratullah stated that key demands were acknowledged and assigned deadlines during the negotiations, which concluded early in the morning.

The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are fuelled by longstanding concerns over inadequate compensation, the absence of resettlement, and insufficient support for livelihoods.

These unresolved issues have left many communities in the region vulnerable and discontented.

Protesters are determined in their demands, insisting they will not relent until fair compensation is provided and accountability is upheld. The people of PoGB often face significant neglect in crucial areas, worsening their marginalisation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)