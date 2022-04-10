London [UK], April 10 (ANI): Confrontation between supporters of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz turned into an arena of slurs and slogans against each party's leadership outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's seat, the outraged workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday staged a protest at Nawaz Sharif's residence.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Washington DC to Attend India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Holding flags of Pakistan, during the demonstrations, PTI workers chanted slogans against the ouster of the PM. Meanwhile, supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also reached the Avenfield flats to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, the party supremo, reported ARY News.

Police, in order to control the situation between the two groups, reached the Avenfield apartments. Nomination papers of Pakistan joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the Prime Minister's election slated to take place on Monday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2,200 Ukrainian Men Detained Trying to Leave the Country in Violation of Martial Law.

Earlier, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif submitted the nomination papers for the top seat. The nomination papers have been approved for the PM's election.

Shehbaz Sharif is most likely to become the next Prime Minister of the country. According to sources, PML-N has collected more than one nomination paper for the election from the NA secretariat. The nomination papers will go under scrutiny at 3:00 pm and a list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny.

The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2:00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11:00 am.

Security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election are set in place. Strict security is in place around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, as per the news channel.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)