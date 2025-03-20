Moscow [Russia], March 20 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian businesses to actively participate in projects within the BRICS framework, emphasising the economic potential of the alliance, TV BRICS reported.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Putin highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with BRICS nations to support long-term economic growth. His remarks were published on the official website of the Russian President.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Amazon, Intel, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Plans Massive Job Cuts To Reduce Cost, Streamline Operations in AI.

Putin highlighted that the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS nations grew by 4.9 percent in 2024, reported TV BRICS.

He noted that economic growth in different regions worldwide is expected to remain stable for the coming decades, suggesting that BRICS will play a key role in sustaining global economic momentum. He stressed that continued development within the association would contribute to this positive trend, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation.

Also Read | California Shocker: Woman Stabs 11-Year-Old Son to Death After Consuming Pills at Hotel Room in Santa Ana, Arrested.

The Russian president further urged domestic businesses to take full advantage of opportunities within BRICS, including partnerships with existing and future member states, TV BRICS reported.

"I expect Russian business to take the most active part in these joint projects with our BRICS partners and its future members," Putin stated.

He pointed to the increasing significance of BRICS in global economic affairs and encouraged greater involvement in collaborative initiatives.

Russia has been deepening its engagement with BRICS nations across multiple sectors, including energy, finance, and industrial development. As part of this cooperation, member states are actively discussing steps to transition towards settlements in national currencies, develop a unified payment system, and enhance transport corridors.

The BRICS alliance, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, continues to explore strategies for expanding trade and investment among its members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)