Tokyo [Japan], April 28 (ANI): The summit of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations - the United States, Australia, Japan and India - will be held in Tokyo on May 24.

"US President Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24. As part of the visit, he is going to meet [Japanese] Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida on May 23, and take part in the summit of the QUAD nations' leaders on May 24," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

But the Japanese Cabinet Secretary did not specify the summit's agenda, Sputnik news agency reported.

US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan on May 20-24 to boost cooperation between the US and the two nations, the White House announced on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States.

"We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon," the White House said.

In September last year, Biden had hosted Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and then Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga at the White House for the first-ever in-person Leaders' Summit of the Quad. (ANI)

