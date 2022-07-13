Adamstown [Pitcairn Islands], July 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook the Pitcairn Islands at 00:47:00 IST today.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 Kms, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The location was found to be 1621km East of Adamstown, Pitcairn Islands with latitude and longitude at 22.55 & 114.39, respectively. No casualties are reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Officially a group of the Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, the Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean. (ANI)

