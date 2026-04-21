Lalitpur [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): The ancient streets of Patan (Lalitpur) came alive as the Rato Macchendranath Jatra, Nepal's longest and most revered chariot festival, officially commenced this weekend.

The 32-foot sky-scrapping chariot built without any nails- entirely with wooden beams and bamboo thumping the adjustments to the shrine sanctum will make multiple stopovers and tour the ancient city.

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The 'Red God', upon completing the entourage of the city, would return to Bungamati, one of the oldest towns on the outskirts of Lalitpur district, where he would stay for six months.

On April 18, priests, known as Aajus, ceremoniously carried the idol of the "Red God" (Bunga Dyah) to his towering 32-foot wooden chariot, signalling the start of a month-long procession that weaves together faith, history, and the anticipation of life-giving monsoon rains.

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"God Rato Macchendranath resides in Bungamati for six months and the remaining six months in Patan. During the month of Baisakh- Jestha (first months of Nepali calendar), the Bungamati cultivate crops which are harvested in Mangsir (eighth month of Nepali calendar). The god would then come to the city area in an entourage and celebration; after which he would again return for six months," Purna Raj Shakya, locally called "Paneju"- the priest of the Rato Macchendranath, told ANI.

Chariot procession of Rato Macchendranath, also called "Bunga Dugh" in Newari, meaning the God of Rain and Harvest, is the longest Jatra in Nepal, which runs for months depending widely on astronomy.

"Lord Rato Macchendranath was brought from the Kamakhya parbat by the Gurju, Jyapus and then the king. After he was brought to Nepal, Nepal again returned to the age of production with the return of rain," Shakya added.

One of the popular legends states that once "Guru Gorkhnath" came to the city of Patan and wasn't acknowledged by the people living there. As the commoners didn't offer him food and ignored him, Guru Gorakhnath captured all the Serpents and held them captive under his seat. For being "Naags" or serpents responsible for the precipitation held captive by Guru Gorakhnath, Patan experienced drought, which led to famine in the city.

Advisors of the then king of Patan, Narendea Dev, were asked to bring the teacher of Gorakhnath- Lord Macchendranath from Assam. Hearing about the teacher's presence in the town, Guru Gorakhnath stood up from his seat, letting the serpentines loose, which brought in rain in the city, ending the drought.

Adoring Rato Macchendranath for his feast, locals of Patan started a chariot procession in the city since 897 AD, which is held annually and taken around the city, reminding people about his deeds.

The preparations and procedure for the construction of the chariot had begun last month, following the ancestral practice.

"From the day of the last full moon, we come here (Pulchowk) to perform the rituals of worshipping the place where the chariot will be constructed. The 'Hamaki', the hole that lies on the ground where the chariot is built, is worshipped on the next day. The two wooden beams are positioned, and then the construction upwards begins, which is completed in phases," Prem Maharjan, the leader of the chariot construction of the Rato Macchendranath, told ANI.

The chariot procession of Rato Macchendranath always starts at the end of April or early May. According to the lunar calendar, the longest chariot festival of Nepal begins on the 4th day of the bright fortnight of Bachhala, the seventh month in the lunar Nepal Sambat calendar.

Observed in the ancient town of Lalitpur, the sky-scraping chariot goes round the city after 4 days of the ascension of the God. After spending 4 days on the roadside constructed chariot, it is pulled to Ga: Bahal and rested for one day, after that it is pulled onto Sundhara and Mangalbazar, where it is kept for one day each.

Then, after it is pulled on further to Lagankhel, it is kept on for one day. During that time, a day has been separated for women-only to pull on the chariot and take it to E: thiha, and then, making astronomical calculations, it is pulled onto Jawalakhel.

It might take more days as the priests have to look for the auspicious times; sometimes it is held up there for 10-15 days or even one month or more. After driving it to Jawalakhel and marking on the 'Bhoto Jatra' attended by the head-of-state, and then the lord is taken back to Bungmati (an ancient historical town of Lalitpur) and the chariot is dismantled.

There is a belief that residents of Bhaktapur can pull the chariot to their place and keep the god for 6 months if the procession fails to take place before Dashain, the major fortnight festival observed in Nepal during the month of October. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)