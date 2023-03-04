New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, held meetings with counterparts of Oman, France, Singapore and Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he met Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, France's counterpart Catherine Colonna, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan and Bangladesh's Abdul Momen.

"A warm meeting with FM @badralbusaidi of Oman this evening. Value his #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 participation Our bilateral cooperation is growing from strength to strength," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Great meeting with FM @MinColonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency. Agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues. Also reviewed our bilateral relationship," he said in another tweet.

After meeting Singapore's FM, Jaishankar said that they exchange on the ever-strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast-changing world.

"So nice to meet FM Dr Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines. Neighbourhood First, always," EAM said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar concluded the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Brazil, Mauro Vieira and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pando. He passed on IBSA Handover Report 2023 to chair Brazil. Our IBSA partnership will continue to work for the concerns of Global South

"Happy to pass on the IBSA Handover Report 2023 to chair Brazil today afternoon. Best wishes to colleague Mauro Vieira. Our IBSA partnership will continue to work for the concerns of the Global South," he added.

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the Raisina Dialogue, the Quad Foreign Ministers took place presided over by Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken.

The Quad Foreign Ministers reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and strongly supported the peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threats or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight.

"Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad's steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient. We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," according to the statement released by Quad. (ANI)

