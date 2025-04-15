New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service officer Rajeev Kumar has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.

Kumar is presently serving as Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR)

"Rajeev Kumar (IFS: 2001), presently DDG, ICCR, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Tuesday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996 while Papua New Guinea (PNG) opened its resident Diplomatic Mission in New Delhi in October 2006.

Diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea (PNG) were earlier conducted from Suva/KualaLumpur. India and PNG enjoy warm and friendly relations. Both countries have been working closely in international fora, including the United Nations. (ANI)

