New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Indonesia General Prabowo Subianto on Thursday held a telephonic conversation where they expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID-19.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, the two ministers exchanged views on the security situation in the region and the need for a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law.

"They expressed satisfaction at further promoting defence ties between the two countries. During the telephonic conversation, the Ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the statement read.

Singh, after the conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, tweeted, "Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto today. We had fruitful and substantive discussions on bilateral defence engagements."

He added, "India is committed to enhance the defence engagements with Indonesia as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Both countries agreed on the need to enhance cooperation in the Defence Industry and Technology domain and looked forward to even greater synergy in this field, according to the statement. (ANI)

