Bangkok, Dec 3 (AP) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday presided over a parade that saw the queen lead hundreds of military personnel in honour of his 72nd birthday.

It was the first such ceremony in Bangkok's vast Royal Plaza in 16 years.

Birthdays celebrated in 12-year cycles are considered especially auspicious in Thai culture, with the sixth cycle — celebrating 72 years — holding special significance. Vajiralongkorn's birthday is July 28, but the previous ceremonies had been held around December 5, which was his father's birthday.

Vajiralongkorn's father, Bhumibol, had enjoyed near-universal respect, steering Thailand safely through the challenges of war in neighbours Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, which all saw Communist takeovers in 1975.

Vajiralongkorn has faced different challenges, as political polarisation has jeopardised the formerly untouchable status of the Thai monarchy.

There was no dissent evident as the public gathered to watch military units in the plaza, where the king and family members watched from an ornate pavilion.

Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana led the parade in her capacity as Commander of the Combined Guards Unit. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the king's youngest daughter, led the Royal Horse Guards Regiment.

As the sun set, commanders of the military services led units in taking an oath of allegiance to the king. (AP)

