Islamabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the re-election for the Punjab's Chief Minister's position will be held on July 22, allowing incumbent Hamza Sharif to remain in office till then.

The Lahore High Court had passed its order on Thursday against Chief Minister Hamza's election and oath-taking, requiring the Punjab Assembly to convene at 4pm on Friday to conduct the recounting exercise, excluding the votes of the 25 dissident lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan challenged the High Court's decision, calling it "flawed."

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail took up the petition on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“All parties have agreed to hold the election of the chief minister on July 22,” Bandial announced, while concluding the hearing on the case.

Until re-election, the apex court said that Hamza will stay as the chief minister, but his status will be settled in the detailed order, Samaa TV reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab province on April 16, with a resounding majority of 197 votes — 11 more than the required 186 – which included 25 dissidents from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by ousted prime minister Khan.

On May 20, these lawmakers were de-seated by the Pakistan Election Commission under the deflection clause.

The re-election for the post of Punjab Chief Minister will be held five days after the by-elections in 20 assembly seats in Punjab province.

