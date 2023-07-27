Ajman [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): According to the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, 786 properties in the emirate were valued at AED 4.6 billion in the first half of 2023.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said that the properties included commercial, residential, industrial and agricultural properties, with commercial ones having the highest valuation of AED 2.7 billion, followed by industrial properties at AED 1.2 billion.

Also Read | G20 Leaders Must Step Up for Climate Action, Says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The department’s bi-annual real estate report included personal valuation transactions and valuations related to courts, institutions and long-term golden residency valuations for investors, totalling 574 transactions with a combined value of AED 1.9 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)