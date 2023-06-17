New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India and the United States are connecting at a very different level, both economically and strategically, and this relationship has grown beyond the election cycles, Shashi Shekhar, an author and former Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati said on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shekhar said, "India and the US are now connecting at a very different level both economically, strategically...with QUAD, all of these critical emerging technologies. I think the takeaways are beyond the election cycles, it is beyond individual leaders. It's basically a convergence of interest and a lot of shared values."

Also Read | Greece: Not an Unexpected Tragedy.

"Even in the history of both, India and the US, these two democracies have evolved a lot of parallels and a lot of similarities. Their approach to diversity has been that of a 'Melting Pot' and our approach to diversity is finding that you know centuries-old cultural-connect across India. But both these democracies have something to show to the world, and that's a model which is very distinct from the Chinese model, and that is the takeaway," he said.

Shashi Shekhar has authored 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' - a book based on 'Mann Ki Baat' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship monthly radio programme for connecting with the people of India.

Also Read | Pakistan: National Accountability Bureau Summons Former PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Again.

While commenting about the relationship between India and US, Shekhar said that US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, recently visited India and that India and US have a strong relationship without an ambassador.

"The fact that they (India-US) are going to announce the joint development of the engines for the aircraft the fact that Air India has played this huge order with Boeing, and the US president has acknowledged that," he pointed out.

PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week where he will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

The prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and State Secretary Antony Bilnken.

In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)