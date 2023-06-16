Islamabad, June 16: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again in National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million pounds scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi. For her attendance on June 22, the anti-corruption watchdog once more handed Bushra Bibi a call-up notice in the £190 million NCA affair.

She has been told to provide the NAB investigators with any pertinent Al-Qadir Trust documents. Bushra Bibi was called on June 13 but did not show up before the NAB before the notification was issued, ARY News reported.

She has been told to provide the NAB investigators with any pertinent Al-Qadir Trust documents. Bushra Bibi was called on June 13 but did not show up before the NAB before the notification was issued, ARY News reported. Pakistan: NAB to Probe Former PM Imran Khan's 22 Cabinet Members in Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case.

The anti-corruption watchdog also called former principal secretary Azam Khan in the same case. On June 19, Azam Khan was requested by NAB Rawalpindi. The anti-graft watchdog called him on June 6, but he did not show up, as per ARY News.

Earlier on June 13, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to record her statement in the same case, The News International reported.

Initially, Bushra Bibi was summoned by the NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7. But later, she sought an extension till June 8 with her husband. The CIT directed her to appear before the investigators on June 13.

According to The News International, earlier, when Bushan Bibi was summoned by the CIT, she penned her reply, dismissing the NAB's allegations as baseless. She also said that does not have any information about the NCA settlement case.

Earlier, the NAB, Rawalpindi summoned Bushra Bibi on June 7 to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the Pound 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising PKR 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government, as per The News International report.

Furthermore, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were also charged in a fraud case filed at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station for creating "fake receipts" in the sale of official items on June 7.

