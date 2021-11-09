Lahore [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Despite the removal of proscribed status from the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), its chief Saad Rizvi is unlikely to be released in the near future as the Federal Review Board (FRB) is yet to give a date to hear Punjab government's case regarding his detention, Pakistan media reported.

The FRB was scheduled to hear Rizvi's detention matter on Saturday but it did not take place. The new date is yet to be given, reported Dawn.

Weeks ago, the TLP had staged large-scale protests nationwide calling for the release of its chief and removal of the proscribed status from the group.

The Pakistan government has also decided not to pursue its plan to impose a ban on Ansar-ul-Islam, a wing of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam - Falzur Rehman (JUI-F), the Dawn said citing sources.

After the removal of the proscribed status from the TLP, the government seemed to have agreed that it should not become the precedent otherwise other banned organisations might also apply for the same relief. Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan-led government revoked banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP's) proscribed status and removed the group's name from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The approval was granted by the Ministry of Interior. (ANI)

