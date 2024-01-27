Moscow, January 27: As the whole world celebrated the occasion of 75th Republic Day, the iconic buildings of Moscow's Novy Arbat street lighted up in the Indian and Russian tricolours on Friday. Sharing it on social media X, the Indian embassy in Russia shared a video showing the Indian and Russian tricolours on the buildings, with the message, "The iconic buildings on #Moscow's Novy Arbat street light up in the Indian and Russian tricolours to celebrate the 75th Republic Day of India."

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Russia on Friday celebrated India's Republic Day in Moscow. India's Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor unfurled the National Flag and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. Republic Day 2024: What Makes Indian Democracy Unique Compared to the Rest of the World.

Novy Arbat Building Lightens Up With Indian and Russian Flags

Pavan Kapoor also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including students. The Indian Embassy in Russia shared glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations on social media platform X. In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "Flag unfurling ceremony on India's 75th #RepublicDay in Moscow and a vibrant cultural performance by @iccr_moscow and the Indian community. @AmbKapoor read the speech of the Hon'ble President and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including students."

On the occasion of Republic Day, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov congratulated India wishing for a bright 'Amrit Kaal' and a strong 'Russia-Bharatiya Dosti. '"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!" he posted on X. 75th Republic Day 2024 Date, Theme, History & Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Russian Embassy in India danced to the song of a Bollywood movie, Gadar, 'Mae Nikla Gaddi Leke'. In the video shared by the Russian Embassy in India, people were seen waving Indian flags and dancing on the hookstep of a Bollywood song. A Russian dance crew also joined them and performed dance steps with them. The celebrations were joined by children and young people.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns.

