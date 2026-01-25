A grateful nation will celebrate the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. President Smt Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations from Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen being the Chief Guests on the momentous occasion. This year’s celebrations promise to be a sight to behold as the Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, is all decked up to present an unforgettable amalgamation of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, India’s unprecedented progress, robust military prowess, its rich cultural diversity, and the participation of people from all walks of life.

The Parade

The ceremony will commence at 1030 hrs and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. India Republic Day 2026: An Essay.

The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the ‘Traditional Buggy’ will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, which is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. As per the tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’, which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command. Why India Celebrates Republic Day on January 26.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners - Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar - and Ashok Chakra winners - Major General CA Pithawalia (Retd) & Colonel D Sreeram Kumar. The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery, valour and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, displayed by members of the Defence Forces, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of gallantry, courage and self-sacrifice, performed other than in the face of the enemy.

European Union Contingent

The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags – the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

Indian Army Contingent

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It will be followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India’s first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Providing aerial support would be the indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping. Republic Day Parade 2026 Traffic Advisory: Check Routes to Avoid on Gantantra Diwas in Delhi.

The Combat Elements will then follow with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopter. Other Mechanised Columns include BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2. A detachment of Special Forces will follow, comprising Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and Dhawansak Light Strike Vehicles. Following them would be Robotic Dogs, Unmanned Ground Vehicles and four Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (NIGRAHA, BHAIRAV, BHUVIRAKSHA & KRISHNA) mounted on vehicles.

The Combat Support Element would consist of India’s new generation unmanned warhead arsenal showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6). Equipped with cutting-edge niche technologies, together they demonstrate advanced surveillance through swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and indigenously developed tactical hybrid UAV ZOLT, employed for direction of artillery fire. Their targeting capability is reinforced by a wide spectrum of aerial loitering munitions - HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and SKY STRIKER-enabling precise engagement across the depth of the battlefield. These systems are capable of launching swarm drones, long range drones exceeding 1,000 kilometres for see and strike missions, and loitering munitions for precision strikes on critical targets.

The Dhanush Gun System and Amogh Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will follow, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance in defence manufacturing. A powerful combination of long-range precision and overwhelming firepower will be showcased through the alongside the supersonic BrahMos Weapon System alongside indigenous SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, together showcasing deep strike dominance. Which Republic Day Is India Celebrating in 2026?.

The Akash Weapon System and ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) System - the two strong pillars of India’s air defence - will also roll past the saluting dais. The Drone Shakti Lorry, developed by Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in forward areas, will follow.

A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor in brief, will also roll down Kartavya Path. A masterful blend of 'VIRASAT, VIVIDHTA AUR VIKAS' acted as the magic potion during the operation. While the BRAHMOS missile struck deadly blows to the enemy, the Akash missile systems and S-400 provided a protective shield, which reflects the Sudarshan Chakra vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces will follow, comprising the Animal Contingent featuring brave soldiers alongside Bactrian Camels, Zanskar Ponies, Black Kites (Raptors) - Ingenious and Vigilant Birds; and Indian breed dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam) equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. A Glacier ATV mounted on a vehicle is also part of the Him Yodhas.

Marching down Kartavya Path would be the Mixed Scouts Contingent; Rajput Regiment; Assam Regiment; Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry; Regiment of Artillery; 4 BHAIRAV Battalion – Sikh Light Infantry Regiment; and Combined Military Bands. Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price, How To Book.

Indian Navy Contingent

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari & Lt Varun Dreveriya as Platoon Commanders. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, presenting a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation. The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite.

The tableau also features a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

The tableau reflects the Indian Navy's march towards Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Victory through Innovation ‘JAI’.

Indian Air Force Contingent

The Indian Air Force contingent comprises four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen. The Contingent Commander would be Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar with Sqn Ldr Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers. Syncing with the marching contingent would be a thrilling fly-past by 02 Rafale, 02 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in ‘Spearhead’ Formation, symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

Veterans’ Tableau

The Veterans’ Tableau of the Tri-Services, with the theme ‘Sangram se Rashtranirman Tak’, will showcase the journey of veterans from the war to nation-building. The front portion, symbolising Sangram, will feature a striking three-dimensional circular wall depicting iconic war machines that shaped India’s decisive moments in conflict. Crowning the wall would be the symbolic Amar Jawan Jyoti, a solemn tribute to the fallen heroes whose supreme sacrifice secured the nation’s freedom and integrity. The trailer portion, representing Rashtranirman, highlights the veterans’ continued service towards nation-building.

Tri-Services Tableau

The Tri-services tableau would depict ‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’, representing the collective strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in safeguarding national sovereignty. The tableau represents India’s resolve to respond decisively through synchronised planning, joint execution, and seamless coordination across all domains of warfare.

The visual narrative highlights precision air strikes by the Indian Air Force, swift naval manoeuvres ensuring maritime dominance, and coordinated ground offensives by the Indian Army, reflecting a decisive joint military campaign.

Indian Coast Guard Contingent

The all-women Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma, assisted by Assistant Commandant Apurva Gautam Hore, Assistant Commandant Lakshita and Assistant Commandant Hardik.

Guided by their motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah - We Protect’, the contingent would depict India’s maritime strength and commitment to safety and security, representing the ICG’s commitment to protecting the nation’s 11,098-km coastline.

DRDO - Long Range Anti-Ship Missile

The DRDO will showcase LR-AShM with launcher during the parade. This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is a Hypersonic Glide Missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads. The missile is a first-of-its-kind with indigenous avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages.

This hypersonic missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining average Mach 5.0 with multiple skips. Indigenously developed sensors are provided for engaging the moving targets in the terminal phase. As this missile flies in low altitude with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect this missile during most of its trajectory.

The LR-AShM is configured with two stage solid propulsion rocket motor system. These propulsion systems boost the missile to the required hypersonic velocities. Stage-1 of the vehicle is separated after it is spent. After Stage-II burnout, the vehicle performs an unpowered glide with required manoeuvres in the atmosphere before engaging the target.

Contingents of Paramilitary & Other Auxiliary Civil Forces

Among the contingents marching down the Kartavya Path will be the Central Industrial Security Force Contingent, led by Sub Inspector Karan Singh; Central Reserve Police Force Contingent, headed by Assistant Commandant Simran Bala and Assistant Commandant Surabhi Ravi; Indo-Tibetan Border Police Contingent, led by Band Master-ASI Devindra Singh; and Delhi Police Contingent headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anant Dhanraj Singh. The Camel contingent of Border Security Force will be under the command of Deputy Commandant Mahendra Pal Singh Rathore.

SW (Girls) Contingent Commander Senior Under Officer Mansi Vishwakarma of Uttarakhand Directorate will lead the NCC Girls Contingent consisting of 148 Girl Cadets drawn from all Directorates. SD (Boys) Contingent Commander Senior Under Officer Tawheed Altaf of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate will head the 148 Boy Cadets contingent. The MY BHARAT National Service Scheme marching contingent of 200 volunteers will be led by Ms Charu Singh from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Tableaux of States/UTs & Ministries/Departments

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation’s rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity. The list of the participating tableaux is as follows:

S No State/UT & Ministry/Department Theme 1. Assam Asharikandi – Terracotta Craft Village of Assam 2. Chhattisgarh The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram 3. Gujarat Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram 4. Himachal Pradesh Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi 5. Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir 6. Kerala Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat 7. Maharashtra Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta 8. Manipur Towards Prosperity: From Agricultural Fields to International Markets 9. Nagaland The Hornbill Festival – Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance 10. Odisha Soil to Silicon: Rooted in Tradition, Rising with Innovation 11. Puducherry Rich Heritage of Craft, Culture and Auroville’s Vision 12. Rajasthan Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art) 13. Tamil Nadu Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India 14. Uttar Pradesh Culture of Bundelkhand 15. West Bengal Bengal in the Freedom Movement of India 16. Madhya Pradesh Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar 17. Punjab 350th Year of Martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji 18. Air HQs Veteran Tableau – Nation Building through War 19 Naval HQs Samudra Se Samriddhi 20. Department of Military Affairs Tri-Services Tableau – Operation Sindoor, Victory through Jointness 21. Ministry of Culture Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation 22. Deptt of School Education & Literacy National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat 23. Ministry of AYUSH AYUSH KA TANTRA, SWASTHYA KA MANTRA 24. Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF) Bhuj Earthquake: 25 Years of Resilience 25. Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD) Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali - Enactment of the Three New Criminal Laws – 2023 26. Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD) Vande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years 27. Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti 28. Ministry of Panchayati Raj SVAMITVA Scheme – Aatmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Aatmanirbhar Bharat 29. Ministry of Power Prakash Ganga: Powering an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 30. Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Powered by Skills: Building a Self-Reliant, Future-Ready India

Cultural Performance

This year, approx. 2,500 cultural artists drawn from every State/Union Territory will perform on Kartavya Path this year. The Ministry of Culture will present the performance on the theme ‘Vande Mataram - The Eternal Resonance of Bharat’, marking the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

Combined Motorcycle Display

A joint Dare Devils team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will enthrall the audience at Kartavya Path this year. They will showcase their bravery and determination through a number of formations, including One-Wheel Riding, Sarvatra Suraksha, Jungle Warrior, Wireless Communication – Digital India, Beam Roll, Power of Yoga, Chariot Assistant, Target, Touch the Sky, Garuda, Power of CAPF, Vayu, Lakshya, and Desh Rakshak.

Fly-Past

The fly-past, which is one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, will witness the participation of a total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. These include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets - C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft. The formations include Arjan Formation, Vajraang Formation, Varuna Formation and Vijay Formation.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons along with a banner depicting ‘वंदेमातरम्’.

A number of unique activities have been planned for this year’s celebrations. These include:

150 Years of Vande Mataram

A series of paintings created by Shri Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ and published in the ‘Bande Mataram Album’ (1923), will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path.

Pan-India band performances on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ are being organised from January 19 to 26, 2026 by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and other CAPFs. The performance venues will also include the ancestral home and birthplace of Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at Kanthalpara, Naihati, North 24 Parganas District, West Bengal, presently known as ‘Bankim Bhawan Gaveshana Kendra’.

Floral decorations in front of the rostrum/dais will be executed based on the Vande Mataram theme.

The invitation card/tickets for the parade have been designed on the theme of Vande Mataram.

Videos on Vande Mataram will be played on screen at Kartavya Path.

As in previous years, various competitions, contests, and quizzes have been conducted on the MyGov and My Bharat portals on the theme of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, which received a total participation of 1,61,224. In addition to cash prizes for the top 30 winners, the top 200 winners have been invited to witness the parade.

Unique Naming of Enclosures for RDP/BR 2026

This year, the enclosures for the parade have been named after the rivers flowing across the nation, i.e., Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna.

For Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026, enclosures have been named after Indian Instruments i.e., Bansuri, Damaru, Ektara, Esraj, Mridangam, Nagada, Pakhawaj, Santoor, Sarangi, Sarinda, Sarod, Shehnai, Sitar, Surbahar, Tabla and Veena.

Special Guests

Approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade. These include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives. They have been invited with the objective of honouring their contributions to nation-building and increasing Jan Bhagidari in events of national importance. The list of special guests is given below:

S NO CATEGORY 1. Winners of World Athletic Para Championship 2. Farmers practicing natural farming 3. Best performing farmers who received subsidies for cultivating pulses, oil seeds & maize under ‘Pulses Self-Reliance Mission’. 4. Transgenders and beggars rehabilitated under PM SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme 5. Beneficiaries of Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) Scheme 6. Trained MAITRI (Multipurpose AI Technician in Rural India) individuals providing animal husbandry services to farmers and improving cattle breeding services 7. Heads/CEOs of companies who received incentives for Hydrogen production and Electrolyser manufacturing under the SIGHT (Strategic Intervention for Green Hydrogen Transition) program in National Green Hydrogen Mission 8. Best performing Scientists/Technical persons involved in recent ISRO missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan etc. 9. Best Researchers/Innovators in the field of Isotope production for medical, industrial & agricultural applications 10. Researchers/Scientists under Deep Ocean Mission 11. Best performing Students trained in Atal Tinkering Laboratories under Atal Innovation Mission 12. Winners of different international sports tournaments 13. Women producer groups provided training, loans and market linkages for dairy or organic farming under PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana 14. Best performing artisans trained under Khadi Vikas Yojana 15. Beneficiaries of PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan Scheme 16. Adi Karmayogi, Adi Sahyogi & Adi Saathi engaged to empower tribal citizens by providing knowledge and awareness in various fields like health, innovation, education etc. 17. Individuals, Private Companies, FPOs, MSMEs etc. which got loan from Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund 18. Best performing Start-ups/MSMEs under Semicon India Programme 19. Best performing Scientists/Technical persons from DRDO working in key projects 20. Best performing Biotech Start-ups/Entrepreneurs under Bio E3 Policy 21. Best performing MSMEs that received capital from Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund 22. Unorganised sector workers receiving pension under PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana 23. FPO (Farmer Producer Organisations) benefited from Agri Market Infrastructure Fund 24. Women entrepreneur, Divyaang, SC & STs, ex-servicemen who received special incentives to open Janaushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana 25. Best performing shopkeepers/traders/MSMEs who have transferred GST 2.0 benefits to the customers 26. Best performing Start-ups in the field of Innovation, Space, Medical etc. 27. Winners of Veer Gatha project 28. Sarpanches of Panchayats which achieved saturation in Central Govt. Schemes 29. Rural people who received pucca houses under PM Awaas Yojana Grameen Scheme 30. Farmers provided financial protection against crop loss due to natural disaster, pests & diseases under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 31. Best performing Women artisans trained under Mahila Coir Yojana 32. Best performing Anganwadi workers of Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 33. Street vendors benefitted from PM SVANidhi (Street Vendor’s AatmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme 34. Best performing Artisans, Sportspersons, Tribal people, Entrepreneurs, singers, dancers etc. from North Eastern region 35. Women entrepreneurs which received loans through PM Mudra Yojana 36. Construction workers from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 37. Water warriors under National Mission for Clean Ganga 38. Beneficiaries of National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) 39. Best performing Interns of PM Internship Scheme 40. Children who are winners of National School Band Competition 41. Best performing Workers/Volunteers of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) 42. Best performing Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) 43. Best performing My Bharat Volunteers 44. Best performing Women of Self Help Group under NRLM, Lakhpati Didi 45. Best performing Artisans & Craftspeople trained under PM Vishwakarma scheme 46. Construction workers of Kartavya Bhawan 47. People from rural households, poor & marginalized communities, SC & ST majority villages, Vulnerable tribal groups etc. received tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission 48. Best performing Intellectual Property (IP) Holders i.e. Patents, Design, Copyright, Trade Mark etc. 49. Participants of ‘Mann ki Baat’ 50. Women beneficiaries under Self Help Group Livelihood Component of SEED. 51. Foreign delegates & accompanying Indian contingent of Youth Exchange Programme (YEP)-2026. 52. International & Indian Monk delegations attending 2nd Global Buddhist Summit 2026. 53. Medal winners of international Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, Junior (IOAA, Jr) 2025.

Couples in Traditional Attires

Around 50 Delhi-based couples from each State/UT dressed in their traditional attires have been invited to witness the parade.

National School Band Competition

Eighteen (18) teams in each zone (East, West, North & South) took part in the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition, organised as part of the 77th Republic Day, in New Delhi. The teams in each of the four categories (Brass Band Boys, Brass Band Girls, Pipe Band Boys and Pipe Band Girls) were given a cash prize (1st - Rs 51,000/-, 2nd - Rs 31,000/-, 3rd - Rs 21,000/-), a trophy, as well as certificates. Consolation cash prize of Rs 11,000/- were given to remaining teams in each category. Following are the results of the Finale:

Prize Schools State/UT Brass Band Boys 1st (Rs 51,000/-) Sanjivini Sainik School & Junior College, Kopargaon, Distt-Ahilyanagar Maharashtra 2nd (Rs 31,000/-) City Montessori School, Kanpur Road LDA, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 3rd (Rs 21,000/-) St Xavier’s High School, Lupungutu, Chaibasa, West Singhbhum Jharkhand Consolation Prize – 1 (Rs 11,000/-) Montessori Indus Residential School Andhra Pradesh Consolation Prize – 2 (Rs 11,000/-) PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Periye, Kasaragod Kerala Brass Band Girls 1st (Rs 51,000/-) Providence Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode Kerala 2nd (Rs 31,000/-) St. Joseph College, Ruchi Khand-1, Shardanagar, Aashiyana, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 3rd (Rs 21,000/-) Don Bosco High School & Junior College, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East, Mumbai Maharashtra Consolation Prize (Rs 11,000/-) Holly Cross High School, Karbook, Gomati Tripura Pipe Band Boys 1st (Rs 51,000/-) Kairali School, Sec-2, HEC Township, Ranchi Jharkhand 2nd (Rs 31,000/-) Government Boys Sr. Secondary School, Badli Delhi 3rd (Rs 21,000/-) The Great India Sainik School, Godhi Mandir Hasaud, Bhansoj Road, Nawagaon, Raipur Chhattisgarh Consolation Prize – 1 (Rs 11,000/-) Shree Swami Narayan Gurukul Kumar Vidyalaya Gir Somnath Gujarat Consolation Prize – 2 (Rs 11,000/-) SMT PS Shivashankarappa EM Res. School Karnataka Pipe Band Girls 1st (Rs 51,000/-) Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kanke, Ranchi Jharkhand 2nd (Rs 31,000/-) PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Suratgarh, Sriganga Nagar Rajasthan 3rd (Rs 21,000/-) Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Raj Nagar Part-II Extn, Palam Colony Delhi Consolation Prize (Rs 11,000/-) PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, ASC Centre, Bangalore Karnataka

During the Republic Day parade this year, Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Venkitapuram, Coimbatore will make a special performance at Kartavya Path before the saluting dais.

Veer Gatha 5.0

Project Veer Gatha 5.0, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, has received an overwhelming response. This year, approx. 1.92 crore students from around 1.90 lakh schools participated in the project, marking the highest-ever participation since the inception in 2021. One hundred (100) winners were selected at the national level: 25 from the Preparatory Stage (Grades 3-5), 25 from the Middle Stage (Grades 6-8), and 50 from the Secondary Stage (Equal representation from Grades 9-10 and 11-12). The winners will witness the parade at Kartavya Path.

Rashtraparv Portal

To facilitate citizens for access to information related to Republic Day Celebrations 2026 viz. booking tickets, location of the seating and parking arrangements etc. A comprehensive mobile App (on Apple play and Msewa) and Rashtraparv Portal have been developed for the purpose.

Bharat Parv

‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort, Delhi from January 26 to 31, 2026 by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day Tableaux, Regional Cuisine Display & Sale, Handicraft & Handloom, Culture & Heritage Performances, Central Ministries Stalls and Citizen Engagement Zone. The Tableaux, which will be showcased at the Red Fort as a part of ‘Bharat Parv’ are Chandigarh, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttarakhand and DRDO.

Park & Ride and Metro Facility

Free of cost Park & Ride and Metro Facility will be provided to the public for witnessing the parade. Metro will start operations at 3 AM on 26th January. Guests and ticket holders may avail metro facility free of cost by showing their invitation/ticket. Free of cost Park & Ride bus facility may be availed by the guests and ticketholders from JLN Stadium and Palika Bazaar Parking area.

Post-Event Swachhata Campaign

A post-event Swachhata Campaign in coordination with My Bharat Volunteers and NCC cadets covering a whole stretch of Kartavya Path has been planned and will be operated accordingly.

Convenience of Ctizens

All enclosures are accessible and Divyang-friendly with ramp facility. There will be volunteers from NCC and My Bharat to guide the guests. Drinking water, toilet facility and first aid booths will be available. Rain ponchos will be provided as rain contingency measure for all the visitors.

PM’s NCC Rally

As per practice, PM’s NCC rally is scheduled to be organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt. on 28th January where the Prime Minister reviews the multifarious activities of the NCC. He will also meet NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Youth Exchange programme cadets, Tableaux Artists, Tribal Guests, etc. after the rally.

