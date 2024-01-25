Every year, January 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day of India. Republic Day of India 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the day that the constitution of India came into effect. The celebration of India’s 75th Republic Day is sure to be filled with various key events and festivities. From Republic Day Parades across the country to special Republic Day Speeches and addresses, there are various integral parts of the celebration of Republic Day of India. As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day. Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Thanks PM Modi for Invitation, Says ‘I’ll Be Here To Celebrate With You!’

When is Republic Day 2024?

Republic Day 2024 in India will be celebrated on Friday, January 26. This celebration marks the day that India finally adopted the constitution. The Indian constitution is one of the most important attributes of the country which marks the ideologies and beliefs as well as the rights and visions that our leaders of the time had while fighting for India to become an independent country. It marks the pillars that make India the sovereign democratic republic that it is today.

Republic Day 2024 Theme

Republic Day 2024 theme is "Celebrating Diversity, Forging Unity."

History of Republic Day of India

When India finally achieved its independence from the British Raj, it formed an autonomous Commonwealth realm with the British Monarch as the nominal head of the Indian Dominion. On January 26, 1950, when the constitution of India finally came into effect, it was finally transformed into a fully sovereign republic in the Commonwealth of Nations with the President of India as the nominal head of the Indian Union.

It is interesting to note that while the Indian constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it only came into effect on January 26, 1950. This was the chosen date for India’s Republic Day as it was on this day in 1929 that the declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress in lieu of the Realm status as a Dominion later initiated by the departing British Regime. We hope that Republic Day 2024 is filled with various fun festivities that educate people about the importance of the Indian constitution, the history of this country and the path that our forefathers wanted us to walk on to become a developed democratic nation. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).