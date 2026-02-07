New Delhi, February 7: At least four Indian students sustained injuries in an attack in Russia’s Ufa, prompting immediate intervention by Indian diplomatic authorities. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the incident on late Saturday, characterising it as “an unfortunate attack” in which several individuals, including four Indian students in Ufa, were injured.

The Embassy reported ongoing communication with Russian authorities to obtain further information and to ensure that the injured receive appropriate medical care. Officials from the Consulate of India in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide support. Indian Killed in UK Road Accident: 2 Hyderabad Students Dead and 5 Injured in Collision Between 2 Cars in Essex City.

Indian Students Injured in Knife Attack in Ulfa

Indian students were injured in a stabbing incident in Russia's Ufa. Indian embassy officials on their way to provide assistance. Visuals (open source) of authorities in Russia take action against the assailant. https://t.co/z1sVW0s9jb pic.twitter.com/qdmxF1FqRU — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 7, 2026

Indian Embassy in Moscow Responds

An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

“Our team is on the way to Ufa to assist the injured students,” the Embassy stated, adding it is coordinating. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi has also been notified.

While the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, Indian officials have reiterated that the safety of students abroad is a primary concern. Indian Student Dies in US: Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Suffering From Severe Cough, Chest Pain.

The incident has generated concern within the Indian community in Russia, particularly among students, who constitute a significant portion of the diaspora in cities such as Kazan, Ufa, and Moscow. Meanwhile, parents and families in India are awaiting additional information regarding the condition of the injured students.

Diplomatic sources indicated that the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. The MEA has called for calm and assured that all necessary measures are being implemented to support the affected students and to coordinate with Russian authorities in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

