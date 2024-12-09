Quetta [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) issued a powerful statement highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by the Baloch people amidst global calls for human rights.

In a post on X, BYC stated that while the world commemorates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and champions slogans of equality and justice, the Baloch nation continues to be denied its most fundamental right--the right to life.

"Mothers and sisters yearn for their sons and brothers for years, knock on every door of justice, organise protests and sit-ins, but their loved ones are nowhere to be seen or heard of. Fathers and brothers run from one place to another to search for a decent livelihood to sustain their families; that too has become hard now, as the state controls everything, even the means of income of the Baloch," the BYC stated.

It added, "Resources are being exploited at will by the elite, and Baloch children still die of malnutrition and mothers from lack of basic labour and health facilities. Millions of children are out of school and do labour to support their families. As the world commemorates the International Human Rights Day this year, Balochistan has become a human rights free zone long ago."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1866071214101348446?t=RAaU0dxvb7DoMJnXZGwhGQ&s=08

Human rights violations in Balochistan have been a longstanding issue, particularly in the context of Pakistan's control over the region. Balochistan, the largest province in Pakistan, is rich in natural resources, but its ethnic Baloch population has often faced marginalisation, political repression, and violence.

The human rights violations in Balochistan can be categorised into several key aspects, including political repression, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and the suppression of freedom of expression. These violations have been documented by various human rights organisations and are central to the ongoing conflict between the Baloch nationalist movement and the Pakistani state.

One of the most significant human rights violations in Balochistan is the large number of enforced disappearances. Individuals, including political activists, students, journalists, and members of Baloch nationalist groups, have been abducted by state security forces. These people are often detained without charge, and their whereabouts remain unknown for long periods. (ANI)

