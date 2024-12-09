Damascus, December 9: Syria is unraveling, and Baba Vanga’s chilling prophecy has never felt closer. The “Nostradamus of the Balkans” warned, “When Syria falls, a great war between the West and the East will follow. In the spring, a conflict will ignite in the East, leading to a Third World War—a war that will destroy the West.” As rebels stormed Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Russia, fears of this vision of World War 3 coming true are mounting.

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has declared the “end of the era,” capturing Sednaya Prison, a symbol of Assad’s regime. Bashar al-Assad's government fell 11 days after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group challenged more than five decades of his family rule with a lightning offensive. Hezbollah has withdrawn its forces, and thousands of Syrian soldiers have fled to Iraq. Panic grips Damascus, with residents scrambling for supplies and toppling statues of Assad’s father in protest. India on Syria Crisis: MEA Calls for ‘Peaceful and Inclusive Syrian-Led Political Process’ After Fall of Bashar al-Assad Regime.

Baba Vanga, famed for predicting events like 9/11 and the Kursk submarine disaster, left a cryptic warning about Syria: “Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one.” Analysts now speculate on the prophecy’s implications for the Middle East and global stability. Bashar al-Assad, His Family Granted Asylum in Russia After Syrian Rebels Capture Damascus: Reports.

As Assad’s regime collapses, the unrest threatens to spill into neighbouring regions, risking wider conflict. With Syria’s fall seemingly imminent, Baba Vanga’s ominous vision is being revisited, leaving the world bracing for what might follow.

