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Agency News Agency News World News | RSS is People's Movement Rooted in Civilisational Values: RSS Gen Secy Hosabale in US Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Speaking about the functioning of the RSS on the ground, Hosabale said, "RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture... To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for 1 hour."

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday (local time) outlined the organisation's grassroots work and ideological approach during an interaction at Hudson University in the US capital of Washington DC.

Speaking about the functioning of the RSS on the ground, Hosabale said, "RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture... To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for one hour."

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He further elaborated on the organisation's activities, noting, " Through these one-hour gatherings, we inculcate values of life... To create human social capital for the purpose of society's betterment and the nation's oneness... RSS renders services like relief activities during natural calamities... RSS volunteers have created civic institutions numbering nearly 40."

Addressing questions on how the RSS views identity and regional tensions in the context of the Indian subcontinent, Hosabale emphasised a broader interpretation of Hindu identity. "In RSS's view, Hindu identity is a civilisational identity, not a religious one... RSS has always emphasised cultural ethos and civilisational values which do not have anything to do with a religion directly," he said.

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On tensions involving India and its neighbours, Hosabale said, " Tensions have been there on and off because of political interests, wrong interpretation of history and other mechanisms. RSS believes that continuous and comprehensive dialogues with all these groups will definitely help in clearing the misgivings... RSS is engaged in such dialogues with a group of minorities and their leadership."

Hosabale also touched upon regional dynamics, stating, " Tensions between neighbouring countries are there because of various factors, because of the political leadership of neighbouring countries. Many times the mutuality and trust were damaged in the past decades... The problem is only with one neighbouring country, which was born out of the Indian womb. It has become a neighbouring country, but many people are behind that country to create problems."

When asked how he would respond to claims that the RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation, Hosabale said, "Hindu philosophy and culture are not always supremacist... We see the oneness in everybody, be it a living or a non-living thing. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the supremacist nature of Hindus cannot be there. In history, Hindus have never invaded any country or ensalved any people. Hindus have nothing to apologise for." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)