Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM):Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the Commemoration Day ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi laid a wreath at the monument in recognition of the sacrifices and bravery of the UAE's heroes and presented the Martyr's Medal to the families of heroes who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the security and safety of the UAE.

The ceremony featured fighter jets flying in formation to the shape of the Unknown Soldier, recognising the sacrifices of those who have given their life for the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, high-ranking officials, top brass and families of the martyrs as well as a number of diplomats accredited to the country and guests. (ANI/WAM)

