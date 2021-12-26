Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 23,721 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,392,020, the federal response center said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the response center reported a daily tally of 24,946 COVID-19 cases countrywide.

"Over the past 24 hours, 23,721 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,752 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.23%.

Moscow registered 2,180 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,851 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,565 new cases

The response center reported 968 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 304,218.

In the same 24 hours, 37,285 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,259,771. (ANI/Sputnik)

