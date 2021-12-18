Moscow [Russia], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia expects that the upcoming eighth round of the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may result in quick "mutually acceptable agreement," as parties to the negotiations have shown readiness to make all necessary efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The seventh round, which took place on Friday, created a foundation for more intensive negotiations, according to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that there was no "pathway back into the JCPOA" yet, but the US had a bigger convergence of views with Russia and China.

"There is a shared understanding that the Vienna talks will resume in the near future. The sides have expressed readiness to make the necessary effort to ensure that the upcoming eighth round can finish in a short period of time with a mutually acceptable agreement," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

