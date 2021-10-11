Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 29,409 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,647 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,804,774, the federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 29,409 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,608 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase rose to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,002 daily infections, up from 4,610 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,931 cases, up from 2,822, and the Moscow region with 2,184 cases, up from 2,026.

The response center reported 957 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 962 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 217,372.

In the same 24 hours, 15,460 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,274 the day before, bringing the total to 6,873,579. (ANI/Sputnik)

