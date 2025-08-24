Moscow [Russia], August 24 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): Three workers were injured as a result of falling scaffolding at the construction site of a gas processing complex in the Leningrad region. This was announced on August 24 by the press service of the regional government in the Telegram channel.

All the victims are Chinese citizens. They are currently in the Kingisepp Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Also Read | Volodymyr Zelensky Playing a 'Game' Over Call to Meet Vladimir Putin, EU Prolonging Conflict, Accuses Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The causes of the injuries are being investigated. One of the versions is the fall of UAV debris on the forests," the report says.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced that two drones had been destroyed over the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad Region. After that, he stated that the danger of UAVs in the Leningrad region had been removed. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Fire at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant; No Injuries Reported.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)