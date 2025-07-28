Moscow [Russia], July 28 (ANI/Izvestia): Russian scientists have created a microfluidic platform that replicates blood flow in the brain. It is capable of supporting the vital activity of glioblastoma cells, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer that is difficult to treat.

The researchers found that the device, when exposed to red light, stimulates the activity of ion channels in cells and enhances the penetration of temozolomide, one of the main drugs for treating this tumour, into them. "Ion channels work like pumps -- they pull molecules into the cell. Temozolomide needs to get into the nucleus to destroy the cancer cell. Red light increases the opening and closing of channels, the concentration of the drug in the cell grows faster, and the cell dies. In the experiments, we managed to destroy up to 95-98 per cent of glioblastoma cells -- this is five times more than in control samples without stimulation," the head of the study, Associate Professor of the Institute of Bionic Technologies and Engineering Alexander Markov told Izvestia.

In the future, the researchers want to use the platform to select hybrid therapy for other forms of cancer.

Scientists from the Institute of Bionic Technologies and Engineering worked on the creation of the microfluidic platform together with the experimental biotherapy group of the Institute of Regenerative Medicine of Sechenov University. (ANI/Izvestia)

