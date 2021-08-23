Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Global Economic): The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced that the commercialisation of drone's pizza delivery in Sejong city through collaboration with Korean drone company 'P-Square' and global pizza chain 'Domino Pizza.'

The commercialisation area of drone delivery is from Domino Pizza Sejong Boram Branch to Sejong Lake Park, and it is operated with active cooperation from Sejong City, which was selected as a drone demonstration city and special liberalisation zone this year.

Drone delivery is planned two to three times per hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from August 21 to October 31.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is going to guide citizens who visit Sejong Lake Park to use drone delivery service through the mobile app and also will announce its first commercialization through online live streaming.

Customers who want to get pizza through drone delivery can track the location of the drone in real-time through the mobile app by ordering on the official delivery app of Domino Pizza near Sejong Lake Park.

When receiving the pizza, the password generated in ordering process should be entered to prevent theft and loss.

The government is planning to expand and operate drone delivery in urban areas in order to provide non-face-to-face services that are more suitable for the post-COVID-19 era. (ANI/Global Economic)

