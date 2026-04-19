New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In a significant feat of navigation through a volatile energy corridor, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The vessel, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, is currently en route to Mumbai and is expected to dock on April 22.

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The safe passage of the Desh Garima--the 10th Indian vessel to transit the strait since early March--comes at a time of extreme tension. While the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) tanker successfully cleared the chokepoint, other Indian vessels have not been as fortunate.

According to an official update from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the security environment in the Persian Gulf remains precarious.

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In the last 24 hours, two other Indian-flagged ships--the supertanker VLCC Samnar Herad and the Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav--reported being fired upon while attempting to transit the Strait.

Following the shooting incident, both vessels were forced to reverse course and return to the safety of the Persian Gulf. Authorities confirmed that despite the firing, no injuries were reported among the Indian crew members.

The escalation prompted a swift diplomatic response from New Delhi. On Saturday, India's Foreign Secretary called the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to convey "deep concern" over the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.

"The Foreign Secretary noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran to resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the Ministry statement read.

Despite the maritime disruption, the Indian government has moved to reassure the public regarding fuel supplies.

All domestic refineries are reportedly operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. Over 53.5 lakh domestic cylinders were delivered on April 18 alone, with the government prioritising household needs over commercial allocation.

The Directorate General of Shipping has now facilitated the repatriation of 2,538 Indian seafarers since the regional crisis began, including 51 in the last 24 hours.

The situation continues to be monitored 24/7 by a dedicated control room that has handled nearly 7,000 calls since its activation.

As the Desh Garima makes its final approach to Mumbai, the Indian government remains in close coordination with international maritime missions to ensure the "uninterrupted" movement of its energy-critical fleet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)