Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 14 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that its air defence forces have successfully neutralised an aerial threat in the northern part of the country.

In a formal statement, the ministry confirmed the "interception and destruction of a drone" after it was detected entering the airspace over the "Al-Jawf region in the north of the country."

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This latest incident follows a massive wave of hostilities earlier in the week. Saudi Arabia reported that its air defence systems intercepted nearly 50 drones that entered its airspace within a span of a few hours early Friday, according to Euro News.

The Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia stated that these drones were detected during the early hours of Friday and were neutralised before reaching their intended targets. Officials noted that the sheer volume of drones represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia."

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The escalation comes as several critical locations in the Kingdom, including the United States Embassy in Riyadh, key oil infrastructure facilities, and a military base hosting American troops, have faced threats. These tensions have intensified amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, as reported by Euro News.

Contributing to this volatile climate, the Israeli military confirmed it launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran on Friday morning.

"The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military said.

Simultaneously, Israel has extended its operations into Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River to disrupt Hezbollah's movement. Israel stated that the organisation used the bridge to move from the north to the south of the country to prepare for combat against IDF forces.

"The Hezbollah terror organisation uses this bridge to move from the north to the south of the country, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against civilians of the State of Israel, all while endangering Lebanese civilians and causing extensive destruction in populated areas. In order to prevent a threat to civilians of the State of Israel and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians, it was necessary to strike the bridge," the IDF added.

As these multi-front engagements continue, US President Donald Trump signalled Washington's intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime. In a post on Truth Social, he warned Iran to watch out for what would happen today, asserting that the US was winning the conflict.

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," Trump said.

The President further said, "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so."

However, despite this show of force, concerns regarding regional stability persist. A CNN report suggested that the Trump administration reportedly underestimated the likelihood that Iran would close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes.

CNN sources revealed that while planning for the ongoing military operation, the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate that Iran would attempt to close the waterway, despite long-standing contingency plans developed by the US military for such a scenario. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)