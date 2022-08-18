Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 18 (ANI): During Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) interior minister meeting in Uzbekistan, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai called for stern action against terrorism and drug trafficking.

The minister also presented an account of India's robust Covid response globally.

Also Read | Chinese Officials Swabbing Fish Mouths, Underside of Crabs Under Zero COVID-19 Policy (Watch Video).

In a Tweet, India Embassy in Tashkent wrote, "At SCO interior ministers meet in Tashkent, MoS Nityanand Rai called for stringent action against terrorism & drug trafficking and cooperation in cyber security. Presented India's robust covid response globally."

MoS Rai and Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda met in Tashkent to discuss bilateral security cooperation, training and capacity building. Furthermore, regional situations and issues of mutual interest were emphasised.

Also Read | COVID-19-Related Deaths Rise By 35% Worldwide; WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Says ‘We Cannot Pretend Virus is Not Here’.

Rai also called on Uzbek Interior Minister Pulat Bobojonov in Tashkent where both the leaders discussed strengthening security cooperation including tackling challenges of terrorism and drug trafficking in the region.

Deputy Secretary General, International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) commonly known as Interpol, James Stephen also called on MoS Rai in Tashkent.

"Preparations for upcoming Interpol General Assembly in Oct in India were discussed. Expansion of India's cooperation with Interpol to include new and emerging areas was emphasised," the Embassy said.

Uzbekistan, the current chair of the organization, will host the annual summit in the city of Samarkand on September 15-16. Earlier, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states was also held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar met with his Shanghai Cooperation Organization counterparts and insisted on the success of the Samarkand Summit.

He also highlighted that the world faces an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict.

"Participated in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Tashkent. Highlighted that the world faces an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the Covid pandemic and Ukraine conflict. This needs to be urgently addressed," tweeted Jaishankar.

Apart from India, the Foreign Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also participated. The meeting discussed the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled to be held in Samarkand on 15-16 September 2022 and witnessed a dialogue on international and regional issues, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

EAM also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO FMM with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and with the Secretary General of the SCO."A useful conversation on the evolving regional situation with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Our long-standing cooperation encourages us to have open exchange of views," tweeted Jaishankar.He also met Secretary-General of the SCO Zhang Ming and said that India continues to bring more ideas and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amongst SCO countries. He added that the Indian Presidency next year will give a renewed thrust to these efforts.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan.The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.At the summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.Earlier this month, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming confirmed the receipt of Belarus' application and said that the organization stands ready to begin all necessary legal procedures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)