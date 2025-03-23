New York, Mar 23 (AP) Segway is recalling about 220,000 of its scooters sold across the US due to a fall hazard that has resulted in user injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.

According to a notice published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the folding mechanism in Segway's Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters can fail during use — causing the handlebars or stem of the scooters to fold.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Gaza, Surrounding Rafah Neighbourhood.

That can result in serious injuries, the Commission warns. Thursday's recall notice notes that Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures — and 20 injuries that include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.

Consumers in possession of these now-recalled scooters are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Segway to request a free maintenance kit. This kit includes tools and step-by-step instructions to inspect and adjust the scooters' locking mechanism as needed, Segway says.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2025: New PM Mark Carney To Kick Off Poll Campaign Amid Trade War and Annexation Threats From US President Donald Trump.

“Over time, depending on riding conditions, the folding mechanism may require periodic checks and tightening,” California-based Segway writes on its website. “No returns or replacements are involved.”

According to the CPSC, the Segway scooters involved in this recall were manufactured in China and Malaysia and sold at in-person retailers across the US — like Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam's Club, as well as online at Segway.com and Amazon.com, between January 2020 and February 2025. Sale prices ranged from USD 600 to USD 1,000. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)