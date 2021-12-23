Washington [US], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A senior Biden administration official said on Thursday that there is no evidence indicating Ukraine is escalating tensions with Russia.

"To be clear, we see no evidence of that escalation on the Ukrainian side," the official said during a conference call.

Tensions involving Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the countries' border and claims of preparations for an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

