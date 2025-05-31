Quetta [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): In a fresh wave of alleged state repression, seven Baloch men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces in separate incidents across Balochistan's Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur districts, according to local sources and Baloch rights organizations.

On May 28, security forces raided a mobile phone shop in Chitkan Bazaar, Panjgur. During the operation, five individuals, including prominent local businessman Wahab Baloch, were detained and taken to an undisclosed location.

The forces vandalized the shop and confiscated mobile phones worth millions of rupees. The fate and location of the detained men remain unknown.

In Turbat, Kech district, Bahram s/o Wahid, an employee of the police department from the Singani Sar area, was detained by Pakistani forces without warrant or explanation.

A separate incident occurred in Pasni, Gwadar district, where Muhammad s/o Nabi Bakhsh was taken into custody. Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Provincial President of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan and a sitting member of the Balochistan Assembly, confirmed that Muhammad is his cousin's son. "What do these powerful people want?" he asked in a public statement condemning the action.

Human rights groups have condemned these incidents as part of a broader campaign of enforced disappearances in the region. Organizations such as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Paank, and the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) have urged the United Nations and international human rights bodies to intervene.

"These are not isolated incidents but a systematic policy of terror, the international community must demand accountability and justice for the victims," Paank said.

Meanwhile, Darman Baloch, son of Rahim Bakhsh, was forcibly disappeared by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Awaran district on May 27, 2025. He was summoned to an FC camp, detained briefly, and then abducted. On the night of May 30, his mutilated body was discovered in the Kohro area of Awaran district.

Darman Baloch was the primary breadwinner for his family. He was killed by personnel of the Frontier Corps in Jaho, Awaran.

Enforced disappearances remain a deeply entrenched and unresolved issue in Balochistan, drawing ongoing concern from both local and global observers. (ANI)

