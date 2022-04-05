Budapest [Hungary], April 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Several people were killed after a truck caused a train derailment in southern Hungary early Tuesday, police said.

The crash, which took place in the town of Mindszent in Hungary's Csongrad County, also injured a number of other people, police added.

The accident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) when a truck drove into rail tracks and was hit by a train, which eventually derailed. (ANI/Xinhua)

