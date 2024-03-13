Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rio De Janeiro, Mar 13 (AP) Several passengers are being held hostage in a bus in Rio de Janeiro, and two were injured from gunshots, Brazilian police said Tuesday. An elite police team is currently negotiating at the scene, they added.

The bus is parked inside the Sao Cristovao terminal, in the city center.

Also Read | PM Modi Talks to Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials British Counterpart, Discusses Early Conclusion of India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel.

People interviewed on Brazilian TV news channel Globo News said they heard gunshots in the terminal.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Participates as Chief Guest at Mauritius Independence Day Celebrations, Witnesses Indian Navy Contingent (See Pics).

The two wounded people were sent to a nearby hospital, the police statement said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)