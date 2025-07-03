Victoria [Seychelles], July 3 (ANI): Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Teg's port call to Seychelles saw interactions across several fronts. The highlights of the port call, were shared by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson highlighted that the port call reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between India and Seychelles, thus strengthening the existing bilateral ties and promoting naval cooperation in the region.

Also Read | Pakistani Celebrities' Social Media Accounts Blocked Again After Reports of Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar and Danish Taimoor's Profiles Accessible in India.

"Highlight of the visit was participation of a marching contingent from the ship along with the famed Indian Naval Band and a flypast by the integral helicopter during a parade to commemorate the 49th National Day of Seychelles on 29 June 2025", the post said.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1940315767561757027

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets FBI Director Kash Patel; Appreciates India-US Cooperation in Countering Terrorism, Organised Crime (See Pics).

The Indian Navy further noted that the port call featured a wide spectrum of professional, social and cultural engagements. This included yoga, cultural evening and the ship being open to visitors.

"Following an engaging stay, the ship has departed Port Victoria to undertake joint EEZ surveillance with SCG @SeyDefence personnel embarked onboard", the post concluded.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1940315775547342956

As per a statement by the Ministry of Defence, INS Teg, a frontline stealth frigate of the Western Naval Command, concluded a port visit at Port Victoria, Seychelles on June 30.

The visit formed part of the ship's operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region and featured a wide spectrum of professional, social and cultural engagements, underscoring the maritime partnership between India and Seychelles.

Notably, about 200 visitors were provided a guided tour of the ship and the entire event garnered immense interest and appreciation for the Indian Navy's efforts in promoting maritime security in the region.

A cultural evening oboard the ship had invitees which included the CDF, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Minister for Agriculture, the Minister for Community Affairs, other functionaries from the Government of Seychelles, the HCI, envoys of friendly foreign nations including France, Japan, USA, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, and members of the Indian diaspora.

During his address the CDF highlighted the vibrant India-Seychelles defence partnership including support for capacity building through joint military exercises and regular port calls by Indian Naval ships. The programme facilitated a productive exchange of professional views, followed by a captivating performance by the Naval band, a vibrant dance performance by the ship's crew and delectable Indian cuisine during dinner.

As per the statement by the Ministry of Defence, the highlight of the port call was participation of a marching contingent from the ship along with the famed Indian Naval Band in a parade to commemorate the 49th National Day of Seychelles on June 29.

A flypast was also undertaken by the ship's integral helicopter during the parade. The enthusiasm and standards of marching showcased by the contingent attracted appreciation from all quarters.

The Ministry of Defence underscored that the visit is testimonial to the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthen maritime security cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)