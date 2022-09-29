Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): A delegation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), comprising representatives of eight member nations including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, China, Pakistan and also India, will be visiting Varanasi on January 16, 2023, the Chief Ministers' Office said.

As India is also a member of SCO, these foreign guests will be introduced to the culture and history of Kashi during their visit.

It is worth noting that Varanasi was nominated as the first cultural and tourism capital for 2022-2023 at the 22nd meeting of the SCO council held in Samarkand. Subsequently, the state government sent invitations to every SCO member to visit Kashi.

The state administration has stepped up efforts to beautify Kashi and enhance facilities to welcome the delegates next year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the top officials to prepare for the grand welcome of the foreign guests, ensuring cleanliness and finding a solution to the traffic congestion at all key intersections of the city. On their arrival, the visitors will be greeted by the school children.

CM Adityanath, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working tirelessly to beautify Varanasi, the holy city that displays the cultural and traditional panorama of India. Because of his efforts, this religious city has become the most significant tourism hub in the state in recent years. Every day, tens of thousands of pilgrims travel to Kashi from all around the world.

The SCO is primarily an economic and security alliance of eight member states to pursue economic integration. The members' visit to Varanasi is therefore viewed as being crucial for business relations with these nations in addition to maintaining cultural identity, the Chief Ministers' Office said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram has issued an order for making necessary arrangements for the month-long 'Ramnagar Ramlila' festival, which will be held next month, in accordance with the Chief Minister's intentions.

Dating back to 200 years, the festival is a much-awaited event in Kashi in October. This historic Ramleela starts from Anant Chaturdashi and lasts for a whole month. Therefore, the King of Kashi becomes a witness to this for a whole month. October and November are festival-filled months.

Apart from this, Dev Deepawali 'the festival of light' is to be celebrated from November 5 to November 8 in Kashi. It is believed that all the gods gather at the Varanasi Ghat to celebrate this occasion. People celebrate this occasion by lighting diyas on the ghats and decorating them. Tourists from all over the world gather in Kashi on this occasion. In this regard, the Tourism Department has already started making preparations, the Chief Ministers' Office said. (ANI)

