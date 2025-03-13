Sharjah [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): The 16th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) will take place from 23rd April to 4th May, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced.

The festival at Expo Centre Sharjah will showcase a diverse range of the latest works for children and young adults, alongside a packed agenda of interactive activities, theatrical and artistic performances, as well as educational and entertainment events over 12 days.

This year's festival will feature interactive workshops led by a distinguished group of experts and specialists, designed to develop and nurture children's and young adults' skills and talents and broaden their intellect and knowledge.

The event will also host authors, illustrators, and publishers specialising in children's literature, who will participate in discussion panels, readings, and book signings as part of a comprehensive cultural and artistic programme designed to foster engagement between readers and creators.

The winners of the current editions of the prestigious accolades that SBA has designed to support the children's literature industry, the Sharjah Children's Book Award, the Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Award, the Books for Visually Impaired Children Award, and the Sharjah Audio Book Award, will be announced.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, "Under the leadership of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the emirate remains committed to fostering a culture of knowledge and creativity among children. Sharjah firmly believes that books are fundamental in shaping a child's development and imagination. At the same time, knowledge is the foundation for building a generation capable of envisioning and shaping the future. This commitment is reflected in Sharjah's ongoing initiatives and cultural projects that promote reading and intellectual growth."

He added, "Each year, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, oversees the festival's agenda to ensure it evolves in line with contemporary needs, providing children and young adults with a diverse and enriching cultural experience. This continuous development reinforces the festival's role as an extension of Sharjah's broader cultural vision and a key component of the UAE's developmental progress, prioritising investment in knowledge and the empowerment of future generations."

For her part, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, said, "The festival embraces a thoughtfully curated programme of activities and workshops that cater to the interests and developmental needs of children and young adults. The festival creates an interactive environment that fosters discovery, creativity, and skill development by integrating learning with entertainment. Its diverse offerings include creative workshops that enhance writing and drawing skills, theatrical performances and scientific activities that introduce children to new concepts and perspectives."

She added, "SCRF also serves as a platform for publishers, authors, and creatives to connect with their audience, encouraging a deeper engagement with books and knowledge. Ultimately, we aim to create an enriching experience that stimulates children's imagination, nurtures their passions, and broadens their knowledge and understanding of the world." (ANI/WAM)

