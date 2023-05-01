Sharjah [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), has affirmed the authority's commitment to promoting preventive awareness among all segments of society and enhancing the culture of safety and occupational health as part of its strategic goals.

The aim is to achieve the authority's vision of a secure community free from hazards. The SPSA is continuously working towards improving the safety of students within educational environments.

Engineer Majid Al Khumairi, Head of the Training Institutes and Individuals Section, highlighted that educational facilities have multiple obligations, roles, and responsibilities to fulfil to ensure the safety of their students. These include risk assessment, identifying hazards, conducting training exercises to manage risks that students may be exposed to, providing necessary information about the risks present in the school environment, and implementing measures to control them.

He emphasised the need to ensure workers receive regular training and relevant information to manage risks.

Furthermore, Engineer Khaled Al Ali, Head of Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System at the Prevention and Safety Authority, explained that the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System focuses on key and vital points to maintain the safety of students in the school environment, including safe entry and exit of students, slip and trip hazards, safety measures for transportation, field trips, electrical safety, and more.

He also highlighted the need for constant supervision and monitoring by supervisors to regulate students' movement and ensure that they are not exposed to injuries or accidents.

He noted that the Authority is in constant coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to unify efforts to achieve the vision of H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, towards creating a stimulating educational environment that contributes to achieving academic excellence for students in the emirate. (ANI/WAM)

