Dubai, Jul 7 (AP) A new attack targeted a ship traveling through the Red Sea on Monday after another claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly sunk a vessel.

The private security firm Ambrey said two security guards aboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier had been hurt in the latest attack, with two others missing after the attack. Ambrey said the vessel had been disabled in the attack, which involved men in small boats and drones.

No one immediately claimed the attack. However, suspicion fell on the the Houthis, who earlier Monday said their attack Sunday on the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Magic Seas sank that vessel. (AP)

