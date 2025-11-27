Washington, DC [US], November 27 (ANI): Several people were shot on Wednesday (local time) in downtown Washington, DC, and among the wounded are at least two members of the US National Guard, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with early reports.

Police confirmed the shooting happened near the White House, and the city's Metropolitan Police urged everyone to avoid the area while officers responded to the incident.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the National Guard has not responded to requests for comment, as per CNN.

National Guard troops from multiple states have been in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump's anti-crime crackdown in the nation's capital, which has since expanded to other cities across the country.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the post added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

