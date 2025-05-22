Abu Dhabi (UAE), May 22 (ANI): An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi as part of India's global outreach against terrorism post Operation Sindoor.

The delegation included BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Atul Garg, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Also Read | Capital Jewish Museum Shooting: 2 Staff Members of Israeli Embassy Killed in Firing in Washington DC, Video Shows Suspect Shouting 'Free, Free Palestine'.

Speaking on the reachout efforts External Affair Minister S Jaishankar said,"A nation united sends a strong message on combating terrorism."

Highlighting the significance of the visit and the diversity of political voices in the group, delegation leader Shrikant Shinde said it was crucial to present India's position to the world. "I am fortunate to lead a group going to UAE and West Africa. It is very important to give a message to the world about what India has been facing for many years, including Pakistan's support and funding of terrorism," he said, adding, "India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but India has progressed economically, while Pakistan has progressed only in terrorism."

Also Read | Earthquake in Crete: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Greek Island, No Reported Injuries.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia said the delegation aims to expose Pakistan's disinformation campaign globally. "We are going to tell the world the reality of what happened on April 22 and counter the false news spread by Pakistan's propaganda machinery," he stated.

Supporting this, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj highlighted India's firm and decisive response to terrorism, stating, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a blow to the soul of India. PM Modi and our armed forces have given a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. The PM has made it clear that terror and talks cannot go together. With a sense of 'Nation First,' this all-party delegation will present India's position to the nations we visit."

Their statements underline the delegation's united commitment to exposing Pakistan's false narratives and reaffirming India's strong stance against terrorism on the global stage.

This delegation is one of seven all-party groups visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, aiming to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded strongly to subsequent Pakistani aggression and targeted its airbases. A ceasefire understanding was reached after a DGMO-level call between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)