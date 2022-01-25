Members of Sikh groups in the US heap praise on PM Modi saying his government has done a phenomenal job for Punjab and its people

New York [US] January 25 (ANI): United Great Punjab, Apna Punjab Media Group and India Day Parade Inc held a programme in New York to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they said had done a phenomenal job for Punjab and its people in his over seven-year tenure.

The event organised by Punjabis, predominantly Sikhs, comprised several speeches from prominent members of the Sikh diaspora thanking Prime Minister Modi.

An official document released later said that the community was grateful for several actions taken by the Modi government that included the announcement of 26th December as Veer Bal Divas, the opening of Kartarpur corridor on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, repealing of three agricultural laws, bringing back Sikhs and Dhan Dhan Guru Granth Sahib Ji safely from Afghanistan, actions taken to ensure justice to the victims of 1984 after three decades and taking care of Punjabis and Sikhs living in Pakistan and other countries.

It also thanked the government for celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in a grand manner.

The event also highlighted the government's endeavour in improving the situation of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes special care of every section of society. Prime Minister had a good relationship with Punjabis and Sikhs from the very beginning," a speaker said.

CEO of Hindustani J Jasbir Singh, Tara Singh Ahluwalia, Jagdish, Pinki Jaggi, Jyoti Gupta, Bina Sabhapati, Gobind were among the several speakers who participated in the event.

On this occasion, it was also decided that Veer Children's Day would be celebrated on 26th December every year by its Punjab Media Group, IDP Group and other organizations.

It is worth mentioning that Deepak Bansal, President of India Day Parade Inc conducts the India Day Parade in Hicksville Long Island every year, which is attended by hundreds of members from the Indian diaspora in the United States. (ANI)

