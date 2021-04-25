Peshawar (Pakistan), Apr 25 (PTI) Members of the Sikh community protested in Pakistan's Peshawar city, demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government find a local youth from their community who has been missing for the last one month.

Speaking at the protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, community leader Sardar Parvinder Singh said Avinash Singh was well-educated and his family had no ill-relations.

Scores of protesters, including women and children, demonstrated, holding banners and placards. They alleged Avinash had been kidnapped by anti-social elements.

They demanded to know how could Avinash be missing for over a month and yet the local police had knowledge in the matter.

Avinash is believed to be about 25 to 30 years old.

The demonstrators said Avinash was missing from the jurisdiction of Gulberg Police Station, here.

They demanded the provincial government take all possible steps to find Avinash.

