Bhopal [Madhya Pradesh], February 29 (ANI): Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Thursday held a meeting with Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who he called an "old friend and champion" of ties between Singapore and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Simon Wong stated, "It's an honour to call on Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj, who is an old friend of & champion of Singapore-Madhya Pradesh relations. As one of India's longest-serving Chief Ministers, we learnt much from his wisdom. - HC Wong."

On Wednesday, Singapore's envoy Simon Wong held a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Higher Education and Technical Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to take education cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Singapore forward.

"Very happy to meet Madhya Pradesh Higher Education & Technical Education Minister @Indersinghsjp and his key officials, where we discussed ways to take edu cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Singapore forward. - HC Wong," Simon Wong posted on X.

Simon Wong also visited the Madhya Pradesh Global Skills park. Sharing details regarding his visit on X, he stated, "Visited Madhya Pradesh Global Skills Park this AM. Supported by @ITESpore, GSP provides a world class education. So glad to hear of its 100% job placement rates when interacting w students. Inspiring visit! - HC Wong."

Earlier in December, Simon Wong, shared some pictures from the Hornbill festival in the state of Nagaland and praised the diversity of India. Wong said that India's beauty lies in her "diverse culture and people."

"Good morning India! The beauty of India lies in her diverse culture and people. Just look at these pictures taken by my colleague in Nagaland," the Singapore envoy posted on X.

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual cultural festival in Nagaland. It's also popularly known as the "Festival of Festivals."The festival showcases Nagaland's diverse ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, and art workshops. (ANI)

