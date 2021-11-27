Singapore, November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 261,636.

Of the new cases, 1,689 were in the community, 63 were in migrant worker dormitories and nine were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Also Read | Pakistan Using Drones to Drop Explosives, Indian Drones Meant to Serve Humanity, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

A total of 1,161 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 199 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 21 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 58 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 56.6 percent.

In another development, 1,897 cases were discharged on Saturday, of whom 329 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

Six more patients aged between 55 and 82 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 690, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)