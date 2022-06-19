Islamabad, Jun 19 (PTI) At least six Baloch militants were killed on Sunday in clashes with Pakistan's security forces in the country's restive Balochistan province.

The forces were tipped off about their presence in the Central Makran mountain range and they launched an operation to arrest them, according to a statement by the Army.

However, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout while firing on the security forces, resulting in the killing of “six terrorists” in the exchange of fire.

The rebels, part of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front, were involved in attacks on the post of the security forces and also in the recent roadside bombing in Proom and Panjgur areas, the Army said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered, which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area, it said.

Baloch nationalist militants are active in the province and frequently target the security forces. They blame the federal government of neglecting the province while depriving it of its mineral wealth.

