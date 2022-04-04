Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least six people were killed and 25 others were injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in central Tanzania, police said on Monday.

In one of the accidents, four people were killed and 19 others were injured on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. local time after a bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck at Chamwino district in Dodoma region, said Onesmo Lyanga, the Dodoma regional police commander.

Lyanga told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that the accident occurred along the Dodoma-Dar es Salaam highway, adding that the bus was plying from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to Geita region in northwestern Tanzania.

He said the collision occurred after the driver of the truck had attempted to overtake several cars and failed to control the truck.

Lyanga said two people were killed in the second road accident and six others were injured when their bus overturned on the Mpwapwa and Kongwa districts road junction.

He said the bus overturned on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time after its breaks failed to function.Lyanga said the injured persons from both accidents were rushed to hospitals for treatment. (ANI/Xinhua)

